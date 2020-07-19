Mahtook (illness) cleared the league's COVID-19 protocols and reported to camp Sunday, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.
Mahtook was absent for the first couple weeks of camp after testing positive for coronavirus, but he's now able to work out with the team. The 30-year-old joined the Phillies as a non-roster invitee in December, and he's likely a longshot to make the season-opening roster given his late arrival and the team's outfield depth.
