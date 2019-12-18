Play

Mahtook signed a minor-league contract with the Phillies on Wednesday, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.

Mahtook will receive an invitation to big-league camp as part of the deal and will make $850,000 if he wins a major-league job. The 30-year-old's career .235/.292/.405 slash line in 291 major-league games is enough to put in him contention for a bench spot but not necessarily enough to make him a favorite to win one.

