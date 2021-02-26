Mahtook signed a minor-league deal with the White Sox on Friday, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.
Mahtook has flashed potential as at least a platoon bat at times in the past, hitting .276/.330/.457 in a part-time role for the Tigers back in 2017. He's hit just .183/.258/.325 since then, however, and didn't get into a single big-league game last season. Now 31 years old, it would be a surprise if he rebounds and finds himself in a fantasy-relevant role.
