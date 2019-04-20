Walding was recalled by the Phillies on Saturday.

The Phillies lost a pair of shortstops to hamstring strains in Jean Segura and Scott Kingery. Walding will take one of their roster spots but is unlikely to take their playing time, as he's exclusively a corner infielder. He'll likely be nothing more than a bench bat and doesn't project as a particularly good one after striking out in 12 of his 19 plate appearances in his debut last season.

