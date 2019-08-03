Walding cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Saturday, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

Walding has received 21 career big-league plate appearances, striking out in 14 of them while recording a single hit. He hasn't shown much promise at the Triple-A level, posting a .206/.351/.369 slash line with a 38 percent strikeout rate for Lehigh Valley this season.

