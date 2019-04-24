Phillies' Mitch Walding: Sent back to minors
Walding was optioned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Wednesday.
Walding spent four days on the Phillies roster and struck out in both of his plate appearances. He's now 1-for-19 with 14 strikeouts in his big-league career. Sean Rodriguez's contract was selected in a corresponding move.
