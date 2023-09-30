Nelson will be called up to start the final game of the regular season Saturday against the Mets, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

The Phillies will be the fourth seed in the National League regardless of what happens over the weekend, but they're nonetheless tasked with recording 27 extra outs thanks to Saturday's doubleheader. The team is sensibly holding back its best arms for the postseason, so it will be the unheralded pair of Nelson and Michael Plassmeyer who make the final two starts of the year. Nelson owns a 5.38 ERA in 103.2 career major-league innings, none of which have come this year.