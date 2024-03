The Phillies optioned Nelson to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Wednesday.

Nelson was called up by the Phillies for the final game of the regular season last year and allowed one run over 5.1 innings, but he's set to begin 2024 at Triple-A after he posted a 6.23 ERA during spring training. The right-hander had a 4.35 ERA in 20 starts for Lehigh Valley in 2023 and may need a better showing in 2024 to have a chance of being called up.