The Hanshin Tigers of Japan's Nippon Professional Baseball signed Nelson to a one-year, $1 million contract Thursday, Beverly Hills Sports Council reports.

After appearing in 47 games for the Phillies in 2022, Nelson made a total of just five appearances with the big club over the last two seasons and was outrighted of their 40-man roster in September. The 29-year-old decided it was time for him to apply his trade overseas.