Nelson (1-0) allowed one run on two hits and two walks while striking out three over 5.1 innings to earn the win over the Mets on Sunday.

Nelson handled a bulk assignment after Matt Strahm opened the game with a perfect first inning. The only run on Nelson's line was a Tim Locastro solo home run in the third inning. This was Nelson's only appearance in the majors this year, and it's likely the 27-year-old right-hander won't be included in the Phillies' postseason plans.