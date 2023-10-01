Nelson was recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Sunday.
The right-hander will follow opener Matt Strahm in Sunday's regular-season finale versus the Mets. Nelson has a 4.85 ERA, 1.49 WHIP and 69:36 K:BB across 68.2 innings with two starts in 47 appearances for the Phillies.
