Nelson will serve as the bulk reliever for Sunday's game against the Mets, Corey Seidman of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

It was initially reported that Nelson would be promoted to start Sunday's regular-season finale, but the Phillies have since elected to roll out Matt Strahm as the opener before handing the ball to Nelson. The right-hander has spent the majority of 2023 with Triple-A Lehigh Valley, posting a 4.35 ERA and 1.48 WHIP with a 75:42 K:BB across 97.1 frames.