Phillies' Odubel Herrera: Out of Sunday's lineup
Herrera is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rockies.
Herrera will head to the bench as left-hander Kyle Freeland takes the mound for Colorado. It's the fourth time he's sat against a southpaw since coming off the injured list two weeks ago, as he appears to have moved into a platoon. Scott Kingery (hamstring) was activated off the IL and will start in center field for the series finale.
