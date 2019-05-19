Phillies' Odubel Herrera: Out of Sunday's lineup

Herrera is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rockies.

Herrera will head to the bench as left-hander Kyle Freeland takes the mound for Colorado. It's the fourth time he's sat against a southpaw since coming off the injured list two weeks ago, as he appears to have moved into a platoon. Scott Kingery (hamstring) was activated off the IL and will start in center field for the series finale.