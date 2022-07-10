Herrera is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Cardinals.

The Cardinals are bringing a right-handed starting pitcher (Andre Pallante) to the hill for the second straight day, but the lefty-hitting Herrera will still find himself on the bench. The righty-hitting Matt Vierling, who had previously occupied the short side of a platoon in center field, will draw his second straight start and appears to have supplanted Herrera as the top option at the position. Dating back to June 16, Herrera has delivered a dismal .146/.196/.146 batting line.