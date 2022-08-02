The Phillies designated Herrera for assignment Tuesday, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Herrera had already lost hold of his everyday role in center field in late June, and he'll now be moved off the 40-man roster entirely with the Phillies having bolstered their outfield Tuesday with the acquisition of Brandon Marsh from the Angels. The 30-year-old didn't have much value to the Phillies as a lefty-hitting outfielder on the bench, but another organization could deem worthy of a flier off the waiver wire. Herrera has produced a lowly .657 OPS in 197 plate appearances in 2022 but is one year removed from delivering a more palatable .260/.310/.416 slash line while adding 13 home runs and six stolen bases in 124 games.
More News
-
Phillies' Odubel Herrera: Swipes pair of bags•
-
Phillies' Odubel Herrera: Looks to be reserve outfielder•
-
Phillies' Odubel Herrera: Takes seat Saturday•
-
Phillies' Odubel Herrera: Not in Thursday's lineup•
-
Phillies' Odubel Herrera: On bench Tuesday•
-
Phillies' Odubel Herrera: Gets second straight start•