site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: phillies-odubel-herrera-on-bench-tuesday-836912 | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Phillies' Odubel Herrera: On bench Tuesday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Herrera isn't starting Tuesday's game against the Nationals, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.
Herrera, having gone 4-for-9 with two runs scored in two games to begin the month, sits while Mickey Moniak plays center field Tuesday.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Chris Towers
• 7 min read
Dan Schneier
• 4 min read