Herrera was released by the Phillies on Saturday, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.
The two sides effectively parted ways earlier in the week when the Phillies designated Herrera for assignment as part of their trade deadline roster shuffle. Herrera is now free to explore his opportunities elsewhere. Given his struggles this season (.238/.279/.378), he will presumably have to settle for a minor-league contract.
More News
-
Phillies' Odubel Herrera: Scrubbed from 40-man roster•
-
Phillies' Odubel Herrera: Swipes pair of bags•
-
Phillies' Odubel Herrera: Looks to be reserve outfielder•
-
Phillies' Odubel Herrera: Takes seat Saturday•
-
Phillies' Odubel Herrera: Not in Thursday's lineup•
-
Phillies' Odubel Herrera: On bench Tuesday•