Phillies' Rhys Hoskins: Hits second homer

Hoskins went 1-for-2 with a solo home run and two walks in Saturday's 6-2 loss to the Twins.

Hoskins has been busy against the Twins as he is now 4-for-6 with three walks, two runs scored, five RBI and a home run in two games. The 26-year-old is enjoying a fast start to the season by slashing .318/.516/.636 with two home runs and 11 RBI through seven games.