site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: brewers-rhys-hoskins-retreats-to-bench-wednesday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Brewers' Rhys Hoskins: Retreats to bench Wednesday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Hoskins is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Royals.
Hoskins will get the afternoon off in the series finale in Kansas City after he had started in each of the Brewers' previous eight games. Gary Sanchez will spell Hoskins at first base.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Fantasy Baseball Stories
Chris Towers
• 4 min read
Chris Towers
• 8 min read