Phillies' Rhys Hoskins: Posts two extra-base hits

Hoskins went 2-for-3 with a triple, double, walk, RBI and two runs Wednesday in the Phillies' 12-3 win over the Pirates.

Hoskins is batting just .174 with five home runs since the All-Star break, but his performance Wednesday inspires some optimism about his prospects heading into the final month of the season. Per the Associated Press, Hoskins said that he estimated he swung at "80 percent" effort Wednesday in an attempt to gain better control of the barrel of his bat, and for at least one night, the change in approach paid dividends. Hoskins will look to carry over that success into the weekend series with the Mets, when he'll be scheduled to face a trio of tough starting pitchers in Zack Wheeler, Steven Matz and Marcus Stroman.