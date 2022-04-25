Quinn had his contract selected by the Phillies on Monday.
Quinn inked a minor-league deal with the Phillies in early April after being let go by the Marlins, and he'll now join the big-league club. The 28-year-old was designated for assignment by Philadelphia in November but is back given the team's ongoing issues in center field. Odubel Herrera recently made his season debut after beginning the campaign on the injured list, while Matt Vierling has a .489 OPS through 37 plate appearances. Quinn saw limited action over the past few years while dealing with a plethora of injuries, and as a result his availability remains somewhat of a question mark despite currently being in good health.