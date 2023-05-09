site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Roman Quinn: Cut loose by Guardians
RotoWire Staff
Quinn was released by the Guardians on Tuesday.
Quinn managed just a .176/.391/.235 slash line with two stolen bases over 15 games with Triple-A Columbus. The speedster will now look to latch on elsewhere as a depth outfielder.
