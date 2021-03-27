Torreyes left Saturday's spring game against the Tigers with an apparent injury, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.
It's not clear what injury Torreyes is dealing with, but he was removed from the Grapefruit League game in the top of the fourth inning. Torreyes will likely begin the season with Triple-A Lehigh Valley.
