Geltz agreed to a minor-league contract with the Phillies on Tuesday, Chris Cotillo of SB Nation reports.

After latching on with the Dodgers prior to the 2017 campaign, Geltz proceeded to spend the entire season in the minors, posting a respectable 2.67 ERA and 29:12 K:BB across 27 innings of relief. He hasn't pitched in the majors since 2016 -- when he posted a 5.74 ERA across 26.2 innings with the Rays before being designated for assignment -- and figures to spend the year as organizational bullpen depth for the Phillies.