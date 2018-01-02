Phillies' Steve Geltz: Inks minor-league deal with Phillies
Geltz agreed to a minor-league contract with the Phillies on Tuesday, Chris Cotillo of SB Nation reports.
After latching on with the Dodgers prior to the 2017 campaign, Geltz proceeded to spend the entire season in the minors, posting a respectable 2.67 ERA and 29:12 K:BB across 27 innings of relief. He hasn't pitched in the majors since 2016 -- when he posted a 5.74 ERA across 26.2 innings with the Rays before being designated for assignment -- and figures to spend the year as organizational bullpen depth for the Phillies.
More News
-
Post-winter meetings Roto mock draft
The winter meetings have ended, and much of the Fantasy Baseball landscape is the same. But...
-
Ozuna further clogs Cards outfield
The Cardinals' pursuit of Giancarlo Stanton ended with them acquiring Marcell Ozuna, but Scott...
-
Stanton ups the value of other Yankees
With Saturday's trade, Giancarlo Stanton teams up with Aaron Judge to make the Yankees' already...
-
How does Ohtani fit with Angels?
Shohei Ohtani has made his decision, but how exactly the Angels plan to use him remains anybody's...
-
Dee Gordon trade hurts long-term outlook
Dee Gordon has a new team and a new position. He'll play the outfield in Seattle, which could...
-
Rating Ohtani's seven destinations
Shohei Ohtani reportedly has narrowed the field to seven teams. Where would the two-way sensation...