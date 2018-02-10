Geltz has been suspended for 100 games, Chris Cotillo of SB Nation reports.

Geltz was suspended for his third positive test for a drug of abuse in violation of the Minor League Drug Prevention and Treatment Program. He joined the Phillies on a minor-league deal in January in hopes of winning a bullpen spot but now will be ineligble to pitch until late in the season.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories