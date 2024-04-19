Walker (shoulder) will make one more rehab start with Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Sunday before rejoining the Phillies' rotation, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

The Phillies had considered having Walker's next appearance be with the big club, but they've ultimately opted to give him one more tune-up. It sets Walker up for his season debut next weekend in San Diego. Spencer Turnbull has pitched well as Walker's rotation substitute but could lose his spot once Walker returns.