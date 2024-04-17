Walker (shoulder) will throw a bullpen session Friday and could be activated from the injured list after that, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

The Phillies had said they wanted Walker to make four rehab starts before returning, but he's made just two and it sounds like that now could be deemed enough. It's not yet clear what day Walker might rejoin the rotation, but it might make sense to slot him in Monday and give Ranger Suarez an extra day of rest after he threw 112 pitches in a shutout Tuesday. Spencer Turnbull has pitched well while filling in for Walker, although he struggled a bit his last time out. He would likely be bumped from the rotation when Walker is ready. Walker is coming back from a right shoulder impingement.