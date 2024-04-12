Walker (shoulder) allowed two earned runs on two hits and no walks while striking out four across four innings during a rehab appearance with Single-A Clearwater on Thursday, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

Walker is expected to make four rehab appearances, with Thursday's start being the first. While he was able to work deep into the game, he sat at 91 mph with his fastball -- 1.7 mph below his average from 2023. Walker projects to return from the injured list in early May.