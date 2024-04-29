Walker (1-0) picked up the win over the Padres on Sunday, allowing six runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out four over 6.1 innings.

The Padres piled on all six of their runs in just two innings. They got to Walker for three runs in the third with Fernando Tatis doubling home Jurickson Profar before coming home on a two-run blast from Jake Cronenworth. Walker was able to cruise into the seventh where he ran into more trouble, as the Padres added three more runs on a home run from Luis Campusano to make it a 7-6 game. His day would end there and he was able to squeak by with an ugly win. He'll look for some better results next time and is projected to take the mound next weekend against the Giants.