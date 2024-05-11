Walker (3-0) earned the win Saturday against the Marlins, yielding just one run on eight hits and one walk over six frames. He struck out four.

Walker went at least six innings for the third time in three starts since he returned from the injured list and he's picked up a victory in all three of those outings. The backing of the Phillies' offense has helped, of course, as Walker is sporting a 4.82 ERA. He's trending in the right direction, though, with back-to-back quality starts. He'll attempt to move his record to 4-0 next week against either the Mets or Nationals at home.