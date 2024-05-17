Share Video

Walker (toe) is scheduled to do some throwing Monday, Corey Seidman of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Walker had to depart Thursday's start against the Mets after a comebacker caught his left foot and injured a toe. He was not able to move the toe Thursday but is feeling better Friday. Walker's status for his next start -- tentatively slated for Wednesday at home versus the Rangers -- is up in the air.

