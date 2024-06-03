Walker allowed four runs on five hits and three walks while striking out five over five innings in a no-decision versus the Cardinals on Sunday.

Walker served up two-run home runs to Nolan Gorman and Alec Burleson, but the Phillies were able to match the Cardinals through five innings. This was the second time this year Walker's allowed multiple homers, and he's also issued multiple walks in four straight outings. He's at a 5.73 ERA, 1.59 WHIP and 30:15 K:BB over 37.2 innings across seven starts this season. The right-hander's next start is projected to be versus the Mets in the London Series, though it's possible the Phillies could shuffle their rotation given their three off days for travel surrounding the overseas journey. Staff ace Zack Wheeler would be on regular rest for that two-game set after pitching Monday versus the Brewers.