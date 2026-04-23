The Phillies released Walker on Thursday.

Walker was roughed up for five runs (four earned) over four innings in Wednesday's loss to the Cubs, which actually lowered his season ERA to 9.13. With Zack Wheeler (shoulder) due back Saturday, Walker was about to lose his rotation spot, and now he's lost his roster spot altogether. Walker will finish his tenure in Philadelphia with a 5.12 ERA over 89 regular-season appearances (71 starts). The Phillies remain responsible for the roughly $15 million Walker is owed through the remainder of this season.