Walker didn't factor into the decision Wednesday against Texas, allowing three runs on six hits and four walks across 4.2 innings. He struck out five.

Walker issued a season-high four walks Wednesday, two of which came in the fifth inning before he was yanked. After taking a comebacker off the foot in his last start end exiting early, Walker threw 86 pitches and didn't seem to be limited in any capacity. Although the 31-year-old owns a 5.06 ERA across 26.2 innings, he holds a 3-0 record and hasn't allowed more than three runs in a start since his 2024 debut. He's projected to make his next start Monday at the pitcher-friendly Oracle Park.