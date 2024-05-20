Walker (toe) is expected to be ready to make his next scheduled start Wednesday at home versus the Rangers, Alex Coffey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Walker suffered a toe injury in his last start Thursday versus the Mets, exiting the contest in the fourth inning, but he now appears to be ready to go for his next outing. The right-hander has produced a 4.91 ERA and 1.41 WHIP with 16 strikeouts over 22 innings in four starts this season. Prior to getting hurt, he had logged back-to-back quality starts and he'll look to get back on track against Texas.