Walker (3-2) took the loss to the Orioles on Saturday, allowing three runs on six hits and two walks with four strikeouts over 5.2 innings.

Walker was given an early 2-0 lead, but the Orioles chipped away with a sacrifice fly in the third inning and a solo home run by Anthony Santander in the fourth. Santander then broke the tie with a sacrifice fly in the sixth, and Walker was pulled with one out to go in the frame at 92 pitches. Walker has pitched into the sixth inning in his past two starts but has not recorded a quality start or a win since May 11. On the season, he now owns a 5.33 ERA, 1.45 WHIP and 40:18 K:BB in 49 innings and tentatively lines up to start next weekend against the Diamondbacks.