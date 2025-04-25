Walker (shoulder) is listed as the Phillies' scheduled starter for Friday's game against the Cubs in Chicago.

Walker developed some right shoulder stiffness Saturday against the Marlins, but the 32-year-old checked out fine following his between-starts bullpen session and will be ready to toe the rubber on five days' rest. Though he was expected to begin the season in the bullpen, Walker ended up winning a spot in the Opening Day rotation after Ranger Suarez (back) landed on the injured list. Walker has fared well through four starts, turning in a 2.29 ERA and 1.17 WHIP over 19.2 innings.