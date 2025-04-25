Walker (1-2) took the loss against the Cubs on Friday, allowing two runs on six hits and two walks over three innings. He struck out four.

Walker did a good job limiting the Cubs to two runs despite dealing with traffic throughout the start. Still, the right-hander was only able to make it through three innings on 86 pitches after he was removed from his previous start with shoulder stiffness. Walker still holds a solid 2.78 ERA with a 1.37 WHIP and 20:10 K:BB through five starts (22.2 innings) this year. He's currently lined up to face the Nationals at home in his next outing.