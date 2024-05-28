Walker (3-1) took the loss against San Francisco on Monday, allowing six runs (five earned) on nine hits and two walks while striking out four batters over six innings.

The positive is that Walker was able to complete six frames for the first time in his past three starts, but he was far from effective in doing so. The right-hander gave up a season-high nine hits, while the five earned runs were the most he's allowed since his season debut April 28. Despite Walker's adequate 3-1 record, he's been unimpressive with a 5.51 ERA, 1.59 WHIP and 25:12 K:BB over 32.2 innings on the season.