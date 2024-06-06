Manager Rob Thomson confirmed that Walker will start Sunday's game against the Mets in London, Dan Gelston of the Associated Press reports.

Though he'll be getting his eighth start of the season Sunday, Walker's standing in the rotation seems to be on unsteady ground while he's produced a 5.73 ERA, 1.59 WHIP and 30:15 K:BB in 37.2 innings since returning in late April from a season-opening stint on the injured list. Manager Rob Thomson gave Walker a vote of confidence Tuesday, though the skipper stressed that the right-hander needs to show improved command in his subsequent outings in order to maintain his spot. Walker's four-year, $72 million contract gives him some level of job security, but it doesn't help his case that Spencer Turnbull dazzled over six starts in April (1.67 ERA, 0.84 WHIP, 36:10 K:BB in 32.1 innings) before moving to the bullpen upon the veteran's southpaw's return from the IL. Another shaky performance in London would put Walker at increased risk of losing his starting job to Turnbull.