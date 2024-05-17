Walker was diagnosed with a left foot bruise after exiting Thursday's start, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.
Walker exited after being struck by a line drive and limped off the field. The extent of the damage is not yet known, but he is currently undergoing imaging which should clarify his outlook.
