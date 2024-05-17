X-rays came back negative on Walker's left foot after he was forced to exit Thursday's start against the Mets in the fourth inning, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

Walker was hit by a line drive in the fourth inning and limped off the mound. The initial diagnosis was a bruise, and the negative X-rays are also a good sign. Even so, the Phillies are unsure if he will be able to take his next turn through the rotation.