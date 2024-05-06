Walker (2-0) earned the win over the Giants on Sunday, allowing three runs on five hits and a walk while striking out seven over 6.1 innings.

The Giants got to Walker in the opening frame with a run, but he was able to silence them the rest of the way until Thairo Estrada crushed a two-run blast in the seventh to make it a 5-3 ballgame and end Walker's night. Walker has now carried strong outings into the seven inning in back-to-back starts to open up the season but hasn't quite been able to seal the deal. He has a 3.00 ERA through innings 1-6 and a 67.50 ERA in the seventh frame. His spot in the rotation is secure after the Phillies announced Spencer Turnbull would be operating as a bulk relief option moving forward. Walker owns a 6.39 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 11:3 K:BB in 12.2 innings and lines up to face the Marlins on the road his next time out.