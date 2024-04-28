The Phillies reinstated Walker (shoulder) from the 15-day injured list ahead of his start against the Padres on Sunday.

The veteran right-hander will make his season debut Sunday in San Diego after he missed the first month of the season with a shoulder issue. Walker threw 102 pitches over 6.1 innings during his final rehab appearance, so he likely won't face any significant limitations in his first MLB outing of 2024.