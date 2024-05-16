Walker exited Thursday's start against the Mets after being struck in the left foot by a line drive, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.
Walker had completed 3.1 innings, allowing two earned runs on four hits and two walks while striking out only one. It's unclear if the injury will affect his ability to take his next turn through the rotation, but he'll likely undergo imaging on either Thursday night or Friday.
More News
-
Phillies' Taijuan Walker: Moves to 3-0•
-
Phillies' Taijuan Walker: Handles Giants for win No. 2•
-
Phillies' Taijuan Walker: Earns win despite shaky debut•
-
Phillies' Taijuan Walker: Activated for season debut•
-
Phillies' Taijuan Walker: Rejoining rotation Sunday•
-
Phillies' Taijuan Walker: Reaches seventh inning in rehab start•