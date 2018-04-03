Phillies' Tommy Hunter: Tosses sim game
Hunter (hamstring) threw a simulated game with High-A Clearwater, Meghan Montemurro of The Athletic Philadelphia reports.
Hunter suffered a hamstring strain towards the end of spring training, which ultimately forced him to open the season on the disabled list. While the 31-year-old reported feeling better following his simulated outing, he remains without a concrete return date. The hope remains that he won't need much longer than the 10-day minimum stay on the shelf. Hunter is eligible to return Saturday.
