Cyr had his contract purchased from Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Sunday, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

Cyr has pitched well with Lehigh Valley this season, maintaining a 2.50 ERA and 1.22 WHIP across 36 innings. He'll have the chance to make his big-league debut as a result and will likely mix in as a low-leverage reliever out of the Philadelphia bullpen. The move could indicate that Seranthony Dominguez (triceps) is headed for the injured list, or it could simply be that the Phillies need depth in the bullpen after a doubleheader Saturday.