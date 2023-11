Cyr (shoulder) elected to become a free agent Tuesday, Eric Stephen of SBNation.com reports.

Cyr was pushed off the Dodgers' 40-man roster last week and has now opted to test the open market. The 30-year-old right-hander dealt with shoulder issues throughout the 2023 season while struggling to a 6.16 ERA in 19 innings of work at the Triple-A level. He made only two appearances in the majors.