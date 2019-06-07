Rios was optioned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Friday.

Rios was called up from Lehigh Valley in late May and gave up three unearned runs on three hits and three walks across 2.2 innings. The 24-year-old had a 4.79 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 23:9 K:BB in 17 appearances at Triple-A prior to his promotion.

