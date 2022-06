Madris went 1-for-5 with a double and three RBI on Wednesday against the Cubs.

Madris delivered a bases-clearing double in the ninth inning of a blowout loss. He has started in all three games since being recalled to Pittsburgh on Monday and has gone 5-for-13 with three extra-base hits, six RBI and two runs scored. It's unclear whether he will continue to get regular playing time, but Madris is playing over Cal Mitchell in the outfield for now.